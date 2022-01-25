NOT SET AT THE BLIZZARD OFFICES
Blizzard Entertainment Announces A 'Brand-New Survival Game,' Their First New Title In Six Years
Submitted by Jared Russo via polygon.com
Days after Activision Blizzard was acquired by Microsoft for almost $69 billion, Blizzard has announced their first "brand-new survival game" and first title since 2016's smash hit "Overwatch." This new game will aims to take on similar style games in the genre like "Minecraft," "ARK," "Rust," "Don't Starve," "Valheim," "DayZ" and "Escape From Tarkov."
- "I've played many hours of this project with the team and I'm incredibly excited about the team's vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together," said Mike Ybarra, head of Blizzard Ent.
- Turmoil still looms large over the parent company, with various sexual abuse and misconduct allegations that've led to lawsuits, strikes, protests and firings.
- At the moment a name was not announced — only some concept art and other details on Blizzard's website.
