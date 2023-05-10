The Best-Selling Mario Games, Visualized

Super Mario needs no introduction. He's probably more popular worldwide right now than Mickey Mouse, and right behind Coca-Cola. The short Italian plumber has been around since the early '80s, and hasn't ever needed a resurgence to maintain his super stardom (pun intended).

But after the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" made more than a billion dollars at the international box office, it also helped boost his notoriety even more and his games continue to sell very well. It makes sense looking at this graph that the more popular consoles, the Switch and Wii and DS, are home to the most sold Mario games. And the attach rate of "Super Mario Bros." and "Super Mario World" to the first two Nintendo home consoles, the NES and SNES, is astronomical compared to almost any other release window title ever.

The Best Mario Game Not On That List: 'Super Mario Bros. 3'

Gamers in the know already consider "Super Mario Bros. 3" to be one of the best video games ever made, so it should come as no surprise it stands as one of the best in the Mario series. It was a substantial leap from the first two and really paved the way for platformers after its release.

The Best Mario Game You've Never Played: 'Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door'

One of the best JRPGs ever made, it is downright criminal that Nintendo decided to pivot away from turn based combat after this masterpiece. The Paper Mario games are hysterically funny, beautiful, wholly unique in its goofy weirdness, and if this game ever gets ported to a console other than the GameCube it would sell millions.

The Weirdest Mario Game Ever Made: 'DDR Mario Mix'

We don't know what to say about this, other than... yeah. Yikes. Woof.

[Image: YouTube]