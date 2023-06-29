The Best Games Of 2023 (So Far)

While I'm anxiously awaiting big games like "Alan Wake 2" and "Spider-Man 2" in the back half of 2023, I'm still reeling from the embarrassment of riches we've all received to date. How can so many games release in one year? There's almost too much of a good thing. And when it comes time to start trimming down for a final top-ten list in December, I just know it's gonna be a blood bath.

But for the time being, let's just celebrate the existing releases. And if your personal favorite didn't make the cut, give it a shout in the comment section below.

This small indie game was such a wonderful way to start the year off strong. I spent hours biking around the end of the world, recording audio and taking pictures for my apocalyptic scrapbook, and I wouldn't have it any other way. It's just heartbreaking to know that the team that made it recently faced layoffs.

Available for PS5, PS4 and PC.

I'm not a "Final Fantasy XV" hater, so I wouldn't quite call this a return to form, but it's certainly welcoming to fans who didn't love the last mainline "Final Fantasy" release. The fast-paced combat, gestures toward "Game Of Thrones" and unmatched spectacle make this an exciting installment in one of the biggest franchises in gaming.

Available on PS5.

As a direct follow-up to "Breath of the Wild," it's an improvement in just about every way imaginable. The powers have more potential for chaos, the temples are less boring and the added scale is hard to oversell. I still have a soft spot for the structure of earlier "Zelda" games, but Nintendo has found a smart way to evolve the series.

Available on Switch.

Performance issues aside, this is the best "Star Wars" game in over a decade. They nail the aesthetics, and offer more than enough unique character work to keep us invested in what's ultimately a small side story that takes place between major events in the continuity. And let's be real — swinging around a lightsaber rules.

Available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Digg's own Jared Russo is a "Street Fighter" fanatic, and he's been thrilled with how well the game has played right out of the gate. Considering how limited the last game was at launch, Capcom has done an incredible job turning the franchise around with what might be the best game since "Super Street Fighter II."

Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and PC.

While this DLC for "Forbidden West" jettisons support for the PS4 version of the game, it's an outstanding excuse for PS5 players to return to the post-post-apocalypse, and explore an overgrown Los Angeles. Plus, you might just be surprised with some particular interpersonal moments that Aloy has with a brand new companion character.

Available on PS5.

Even though Activision Blizzard has come under significant scrutiny for their business practices in recent years, they somehow managed to handle this launch a lot better than the catastrophe that was "Diablo III." While I do miss some small parts of how "D3" controlled, there's no denying that this is another excellent release. Honestly, they really needed this to not suck.

Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.

This visual novel from the makers of "Life Is Strange" is a fun urban fantasy choose-your-own-adventure story. The gameplay revolves around making decisions in a kind of flow chart, so don't expect to be able to explore 3D environments like previous games from this studio. Still, it's interesting enough that I feel compelled to play it multiple times to see how the events can play out differently.

Available on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC.

"Hi-Fi Rush" is a colorful mash-up of rhythm and action games from the folks who made spooky games like "Ghostwire Tokyo" and "The Evil Within." That alone is unexpected, but it also released the day it was announced, and it's included on Xbox Game Pass for no additional cost. Small, joyful surprises like this are exactly what the industry needs more of these days. Not every game needs a year-long hype cycle.

Available on Xbox Series and PC.

If you're a die hard "Fire Emblem" player, this game has all the fan service and strategy you could hope for. I've been chipping away at it, battle by battle, before bed, and I'm happy to say that it's rock-solid. However, much of the strong story-telling from "Three Houses" is nowhere to be found here. It's combat first, story second.

Available on Switch.

