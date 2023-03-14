Is 'Bayonetta Origins' Worth Playing On Switch? Here's What Critics Have To Say

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Less than six months after the release of the third "Bayonetta" game, we're being treated to a T-for-teen prequel that takes the series in a very different direction. Instead of a partially-clad adult Bayonetta kick-flipping around angels and demons, we have a young Cereza in a lovely storybook world.

With over 25 reviews counted at OpenCritic, "Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon" has an average score of 82/100 with 88 percent of critics giving it a recommendation. It doesn't quite match the scores of the three mainline games, but there's no denying that it's getting a warm reception.

Michael Higham reviewed the game for IGN, and their 9/10 score show just how much they enjoyed it:

You know you’ve just played something special when you’re left with a bittersweet feeling while the credits roll. As I closed the book on "Bayonetta Origins," I kept thinking about how it was an absolute joy through and through. From its impressive, fantastical story moments full of childlike charm to its clever platforming puzzles and satisfying battles, this is a superb action-adventure where every piece comes together to create a wondrous playable storybook.

GameSpot's Jessica Howard 9/10 review is similarly glowing about the unexpected turn:

"Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and The Lost Demon" is a testament to thinking outside the box. While I don't suspect Platinum Games will pivot to this new style of gameplay and storytelling in future Bayonetta games in the same way "Breath of the Wild" or "God of War" (2018) shifted the direction of their respective franchises, I cannot help but be thankful that the studio trusted the vision of its team enough to create this experience.

Morgan Shaver praises the character work in the 8/10 Shack News review, but thinks the pacing could use some work:

Young Cereza is adorable, lovable, and endearing, while Cheshire is fascinating in the compassion he shows towards Cereza, and at times unintentionally funny with his gruff attitude as well. Together, the pair make "Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon" and its many chapters feel like time well-spent, even if the game’s campaign does drag a bit at the end.

Of course, there are dissenting voices here, and that includes Polygon's Sarah Johnson. The unscored review is actually fairly harsh:

All told, "Cereza and the Lost Demon" feels less like a new take on the series’ DNA, and more like a concession — one meant to appeal to every denominator (and age group) possible. There were so many other stories, relationships, and mechanics that could have been explored to make this title not only as detailed as the originals, but also more rewarding for series veterans and newcomers alike. Perhaps Platinum will continue exploring origin stories in the future, and strike a better balance. As of now, though, I’m not optimistic.

Matthew Castle wrote the 3/5 review for VGC, and makes clear that this isn't the best we've seen from the studio:

"Bayonetta Origins" sometimes feels like an idea half explored. In combat two sets of fists are better than one, but adventuring never ignites in the same way. There’s a level of invention and style we’ve come to expect from the studio, but this isn’t quite Pure Platinum.

"Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon" launches on Friday, March 17 for Nintendo Switch.

