Is 'Atomic Heart' The Next Successor To 'Bioshock'? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Atomic Heart" has been in development for years; it started life as a tech demo for ray tracing, and then after some mysterious trailers showing an alternate history USSR in the 1950s overrun by robots, it's finally about to release. New developer Munkfish, based in Cyprus now because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has brought a lot to the table in terms of ideas, imaginative art design, futuristic weapons and a bangin' soundtrack by Mick Gordon.

This game has similar vibes to "Bioshock," "Deus Ex," "Fallout," "STALKER," "Half-Life," and "Portal."

But is all of that enough to make a great game? Here's what critics had to say about the surrealistic and ambitious "Atomic Heart," out now (or by the time you're reading this) for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC.

The Visuals, Graphics And Art Style Are All Killer

The most remarkable element here is the superb visual design, especially the look of these well-crafted enemies. Its range of robots is particularly strong, from its sleek and sinister moustachioed terminators that charge at us without ever averting their gaze to its pot-bellied parking meters with mouth tubes that make them look like they’re sucking at the drawstring on an invisible jacket. Its featureless ballerina bots and spindly-legged battle balls are equally memorable – the latter of which are probably best described as scaled-down, Eastern Bloc knock-offs of those things that couldn’t kill Mr. Incredible.

8/10 from [IGN]

Atomic Heart’s graphical prowess is quite impressive too with a nice early display of reflective ray tracing effects that set the game up and the overall graphics are crisp and sharp.

4/5 from [Dexerto]

The gunplay is good albeit very familiar

Atomic Heart reminded me a lot of the Bioshock franchise with its alternate historical setting. The world is deeply fleshed out, and its anachronistic blending of advanced technology in the mid-1900s made for a truly unique setting. I often found myself stopping to examine the environment, listening to audio tapes, and everything else it took to learn more about the universe.

[Shacknews]

And Atomic Heart certainly has some nice ideas – an intuitive approach to looting is appreciated, so too is an imaginative approach to enemy spawns, as spores reanimate mangled corpses and androids stalk bloodied halls close to their assigned workstations. However, it fails to pair them with a forward-thinking approach to the basics. I found movement to be jittery around the edges, melee combat is ponderous, the firearms lack distinction, and tracking enemies is a hassle.

3.5/5 from [Games Radar]

The story, writing and performances are quite bad however

Perhaps the most damning issue about Atomic Heart is the writing when it comes to the characters. Although the story beats are usually well-developed enough to intrigue, the dialogue is a stark contrast. This is distinctly apparent for Major P-3 as the main character through which players experience the world through. Mundfish did recommend that players enable Russian dubbing instead of the English track with subtitles, and this could be the reason why beyond just general immersion.

2/5 from [Twinfinite]

TL;DR

It’s big and beautiful with plenty of potential. And there is something quite captivating about this version of the Soviet Union that Mundfish has created.

[Destructoid]

There are quite a few parts of Atomic Heart that just don't neatly fit together, and those disparities create an experience that often feels at odds with itself.

6/10 from [GameSpot]

