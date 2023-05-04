Apple Arcade Has 20 New Games, Here's What To Play First

Apple is counter-programming the big recent AAA releases like "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" and "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" with 20 additions to Apple Arcade and a swath of updates to existing titles.

Here's what's new to Apple Arcade:

"TMNT Splintered Fate"

"Disney SpellStruck"

"What The Car?"

"Cityscapes: Sim Builder"

"Chess Universe+"

"Disney Coloring World+"

"Disney Getaway Blast+"

"Farming Simulator 20+"

"Getting Over It+"

"Hill Climb Racing+"

"Iron Marines+"

"Kingdom Two Crowns+"

"Playdead’s Limbo+"

"My Town Home - Family Games+"

"Octodad: Dadliest Catch+"

"PPKP+"

"Snake.io+"

"Temple Run+"

"Time Locker+"

"Very Little Nightmares+"

Plus, we can expect updates to these Apple Arcade titles:

"Jetpack Joyride 2"

"Angry Birds Reloaded"

"SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit"

"Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat"

"Lego Star Wars: Castaways"

"Asphalt 8: Airborne+"

"Cut the Rope Remastered"

"My Little Pony: Mane Merge"

But if you're not sure which of these games to start with, here are our recommendations:







'Octodad: Dadliest Catch+'

"Octodad" is a wacky adventure featuring a man with a secret that not even his family knows: He's an octopus in a suit. This game originally released on PC many years ago to critical acclaim, and the team went on to make "Bugsnax" — an even bigger hit.

'What The Car?'

From the creators of "What The Golf," this colorful and cartoon-y game isn't a standard racing game. It's truly absurd, and we love every moment of it.

'Getting Over It+'

Bennett Foddy has a long history of making purposefully difficult games that people cannot stop playing. Now, we can spend our time waiting in lines trying to fight against our inevitable demise in his most beloved release yet.