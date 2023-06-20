Is 'Aliens: Dark Descent' The Horror Strategy Game We Need Right Now? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Aliens: Dark Descent," a rare instance of a horror-theme real-time strategy game, is available today, June 20, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. And while it delivers a spooky good time, the game isn't without some notable glitches.

With 18 reviews counted at OpenCritic, "Aliens: Dark Descent" has earned an average score of 77/100. Compared to the 68/100 average for 2021's "Aliens: Fireteam Elite," this is a handy step up.

It's clear that the core of the game is pretty darn solid, but that's not the only consideration. Let's dive a little bit deeper to understand the state of the game at launch.

The technical issues are a problem

These issues are just a bit too frequent and a bit too game-breaking for me to look the other way. Most can be laboriously worked around by restarting a mission, but that could be over an hour of progress lost. The entire 12-mission campaign ran me about 30 hours, but I want to say at least a handful of those hours were replaying missions that bugged out, or having to retreat due to a bug and come back to the same location with a fresh squad.

I'll take this small amount of tedium any day, but "Aliens: Dark Descent" has much worse problems. Throughout my playthroughs, I encountered a litany of glitches, ranging from the forgivable — like broken and flickering animations, respawning collectibles, and T-posed dead aliens — to much more egregious problems like crashes and game-breaking bugs. In my first attempted playthrough, the game failed to mark an objective as completed and move on to the next. I searched for hours trying to figure out what survivor I had missed. When I realized it was a bug, my autosave files didn't go back far enough for me to recover the game, forcing me to restart. It happened again almost 15 hours in, and while I was able to roll back my save, I consequently lost all of my hard-fought resources.

Feels good, man

"Aliens: Dark Descent" is a surprisingly inventive new strategic take on the series, bringing fresh ideas to the party with stress levels and hordes, while borrowing from "XCOM's" action and the movies' air of pure dread. The writing and characters fall woefully short of this high bar though, and boss battle work to sadly undo a lot of the tension "Dark Descent" brilliantly establishes. In its moment-to-moment gameplay though, "Dark Descent" is a really fun time.

I would argue that "Aliens: Dark Descent" is the best "Aliens" game ever made. It's not the best "Alien" game; "Alien: Isolation" takes that crown, but "Alien" and "Aliens" are different beasts. Tindalos Interactive have done exceptionally well at capturing the feel of leading a group of Colonial Marines against all odds against the ever-growing threat of Xenomorphs, successfully adding a little horror and a lot of tension into a strategy game. It's also excellent how the map and resource permanence add a strong level of survival, leading to tough decisions in leveling up, unlocking skills and even how liberal you will be in using repair kits or med kits.

It's derivative — but that's not a bad thing

"Aliens: Dark Descent" is a fantastic "Aliens" game. It absolutely nails the feel of the films and brings exactly the kind of tense and thrilling strategy combat you would want. The iconic motion tracker and creature design fit perfectly with the genre and there is even an interesting narrative that introduces some new perspectives to the series. While game over can come far too swiftly at times, there is always something to draw you back in.

Some critic I can't remember once described "Hamlet" as a text made up entirely of quotations. You can say the same of "Aliens" — every line and scene, every musical sting or prop is a cherished pop culture artifact, and I imagine that, when adapting the movie, it's easy to feel like you're just bolting together the pieces. It takes real insight to reconstruct those pieces in a way that feels both faithful and transformative, and while "Aliens: Dark Descent" isn't always as graceful or inspired as it could be, it just about sticks the landing. State of the badass art? Near as damn it.

TL;DR

The pace of the gameplay can take some getting used to for those who like to take their time, the lack of full tactical control over individual units, and the early-game difficulty are complaints that I think, at the end of the day, are easily overshadowed by the rest of the package on offer.

It isn't a perfect game, the loop can get a bit repetitive, but that didn't stop me from enjoying every second of it.

