Are The Tactical Remakes Of The Classic 'Advance Wars' Games Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The original "Advance Wars" game released one day before 9/11 — perhaps some of the most unfortunate timing imaginable for a relatively cutesy war game. Nintendo, well aware of this unlucky quirk, ended up delaying the remake bundle "Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp" quite a bit because of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Well over a year later, it's finally ready for release.

Over at OpenCritic, this re-release has a "Strong" average score of 80/100, with over 30 reviews counted.

It can't match the extremely high scores that those first two games got twenty years ago on the Game Boy Advance, but this is clearly a worthwhile release for lovers of tactics games on the go. Still need to know more about what's in this two-part remake? Check out what critics are saying:

'Advance Wars' holds up, but you might want to focus on the second installment

What makes "Advance War 1+2: Re-Boot Camp" an exciting prospect today is the same as what made the games compelling when they were first released: fun and approachable strategic gameplay that is built on a solid foundation. While the first title certainly shows its age in the latter stages, the moments of magic that earned "Advance Wars" a passionate fan base are still there. If turn-based tactical combat is your thing, there is plenty to sink your teeth into here.

[GameSpot]

"Advance Wars 2" is a stronger and more confident game, however. This time, you control different COs from every nation, so each mission requires a thoughtful new approach with their strengths and foibles in mind. It's a brilliant exercise in iteration, with a well-designed set of new officers, clever new CO powers, and complex, sometimes uncompromising, maps that make the most of the series' unique mechanics.

[Game Informer]

The new graphical treatment is a delight

WayForward and Nintendo have dramatically improved the look of the first two "Advance Wars" games, turning the battlefield into something resembling a tabletop war game, where action figures and brightly colored toys do battle, bloodlessly. There's a disconnect, though, between the cel-shaded, pleasantly cartoonish COs and the plasticky toys they fight with. The animations that accompany COs unleashing their special powers, while nicely animated, slow down battles to an annoying degree. But the overall polish and presentation here is hard to fault; this is a very pretty update of two 20-year-old games, and the charming personalities of the game's commanders have only improved.

[Polygon]

The difference is clear almost immediately. The menus, overworld map, and individual stages are much more colorful. Individual stages look much more like a board game than they ever have before. Moving units across the field is like maneuvering chess pieces and when they come up against an enemy, the ensuing animation plays out charmingly and without any over-the-top violence.

[Shacknews]

There is so, so much content

Outside of the campaign, "Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp" has other ways for you to prove your strategic mastery. The War Room is an arcade-style gauntlet against CPU opponents. You can also play against friends online. I didn't get a chance to play any online matches before writing this review, but a turn-based strategy title can handle the occasional lag better than most other multiplayer games.

[PCMag]

Alongside War Room challenges, the ability to design and share maps, and a wonderful presentation, Wayforward’s remake is ultimately a generous package that feels like a love letter to one of the most memorable handled strategy games ever. Thus, this is one battle well worth considering for fans old and new.

[VGC]

"Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp" launches on April 21 for Nintendo Switch.

