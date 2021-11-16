Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via wsj.com

Bobby Kotick, CEO Of Activision, Reportedly Knew Of Sexual Assault Claims, Failed To Report Them
The top executive didn’t inform the board of directors about some reports, including alleged rapes. The company is facing multiple regulatory investigations.

Key Details

  • This report claims that Kotick was aware of these claims but did not tell the board
  • The WSJ also claims that he went on to deny knowledge of the issues to the board
  • Criticism is intensifying as Activision faces investigation by state and federal institutions

Additional Thoughts

Bobby Kotick and all of Activision are under fire for very serious workplace issues around sexual harassment and sexual assault.

11/16 3:55pm ET Update:

11/16 2:49pm ET Update :

Comments

  1. Cameron Eittreim 6 hours ago

    Too bad, that was a great company

    1. Grant Brunner 5 hours ago

      I feel terrible for the workers.

