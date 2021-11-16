SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS
Bobby Kotick, CEO Of Activision, Reportedly Knew Of Sexual Assault Claims, Failed To Report Them
Submitted by Grant Brunner via wsj.com
Key Details
- This report claims that Kotick was aware of these claims but did not tell the board
- The WSJ also claims that he went on to deny knowledge of the issues to the board
- Criticism is intensifying as Activision faces investigation by state and federal institutions
Additional Thoughts
Bobby Kotick and all of Activision are under fire for very serious workplace issues around sexual harassment and sexual assault.
11/16 3:55pm ET Update:
More than 100 people are at the walkout at Blizzard's campus in Irvine, California to demand Bobby Kotick's resignation, attendees tell Bloomberg -- an impressive number considering it was called two hours ago (and most employees are working from home)— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2021
11/16 2:49pm ET Update :
In response to an explosive story reporting that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew about various sexual misconduct and harassment allegations and was himself a perpetrator, and an employee walkout today demanding Kotick's resignation, the board says it is standing by him pic.twitter.com/29q5M2VxIH— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2021
Comments
Additional submission from Grant Brunner:
Bobby Kotick Actually Wrote Fran Townsend's Deranged, Company-Wide Email
The email led to a staff walkout earlier this year. Kotick now "regrets" it.
Too bad, that was a great company
I feel terrible for the workers.