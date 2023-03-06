Popular
After 'SimCity' Blew Up The Genre, 'Cities: Skylines II' Is Bringing City Builders Back

Grant Brunner
After 'SimCity' Blew Up The Genre, 'Cities: Skylines II' Is Bringing City Builders Back
The original "Cities: Skylines" did what 2013's "SimCity" reboot failed to do, and Colossal Order is back at it again with a follow-up to their wildly successful simulation city.
"Cities: Skylines II" is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.


