Nearly Nine In Ten Classic Video Games Are Out Of Print

If you've been having a hard time tracking down some of your favorite games from your youth, you're not alone. A new study from the Video Game History Foundation and the Software Preservation Network show that roughly 87 percent of games released in the US before 2010 are not readily available for purchase.

In spite of the much more recent time frame we're working with for video games, the study found that the commercial availability of these classic games is comparable to the roughly ten percent of pre-WWII audio recordings still in circulation. Broadly speaking, the industry has left the majority of their catalogs to languish in obscurity.

Survey of the Video Game Reissue Market in the United States

After working with MobyGames to access their massive database of tens of thousands of releases, the study used random samples from the pre-2010 dataset to dive into the availability of huge swaths of historical releases.

Looking at game releases on the whole, only 13.27 percent were available for purchase. However, the availability is not evenly distributed by platform. The Commodore 64 has an abysmal 4.5 percent availability rate while the much more popular PS2 has a disappointing 12 percent.

Even worse, the commercial availability of Game Boy games actually went down during the course of the analysis. Originally, it had a rough availability rate of 12.33 percent, but the closure of the 3DS and Wii U digital storefronts dropped it to a measly 5.87 percent.

Survey of the Video Game Reissue Market in the United States

Look at the data another way: No five-year period of game releases before 2010 even cracks 20 percent commercial availability in 2023. The early '90s and late '00s have the best representation, but they're still in bad shape.

At the end of the day, this study shows that the games industry isn't doing enough to preserve their legacy. Both the Video Game History Foundation and the Software Preservation Network are working to safeguard aging games and make them available to the public. After all, what's the use in preserving games if nobody can actually play them?

[Image: Eliza Alves, capturenow; Phil Salvador, Zenodo]