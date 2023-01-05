Digg's 2023 Predictions For The Video Game Industry

Professional baseball players can bat .300 out of a thousand for a career and be considered all-time hitters. But in all other aspects of life, getting 30% of your work correct is bad. So I hope that the following list of predictions for video games gets more than 50% right, and considering that these are tiered in terms of spiciness, nailing some of the hotter takes should count for double.

The degrees of difficulty are split into four sections, all based on the hot sauce flavors they have at Taco Bell. Let us know in the comments below which are ridiculous, which you'd like to see, and what predictions you have!

Mild Sauce Predictions

Microsoft actually, finally releases some games this calendar year. Surprising, I know!

E3 2023 is tepid at best, and should die an honorable death instead of being a propped up corpse à la NY Comic Con from Reed Pop. Just my opinion, but you can sense the industry just does not have the heart to commit to E3 fully anymore, to the detriment of everyone. If Sony pulling out of E3 and CES tells you anything, it's every company for themselves now.

"Grand Theft Auto 6" gets some sort of official confirmation/art work/logo/time frame.

We get another unfortunate, massive leak from a studio that spills the beans on a beloved project they're working on.

The Activision Blizzard Microsoft deal doesn't get accepted without more massive concessions, for some reason. There aren't any anti-trust issues with this deal, and you cannot have a monopoly on ideas or IP. Just my take.

The labor movement and unionization of developers accelerates drastically, and one team goes fully into promoting dividing up the industry into unions like how Hollywood does it now with crew, actors, writers, directors, etc.

So many more Star Wars and Marvel projects are shown off. You have no idea guys. Disney really wants to dip their toes into games, but can't make them itself, so they'll license out their stuff ad nauseum.

Hot Sauce Predictions

The "Overwatch 2" single player coincides with some sort of big announcement, most likely a mobile version or animated show on Netflix. The IP and its lore and trailers are too good not to mine out for more; that fandom is craving it.

A new "Uncharted" game is announced and it gets a tie-in with the inevitable sequel to the film starring Tom Holland, which made way too much money.

Those new Bungie IPs get some deets. Give us the deets, Bungie! Is it true you're working on another sci-fi space shooter?

A very unexpected AAA delay happens to something we all swear was coming out this year. Our guess: "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" or "Armored Core 6."

Another classic game gets the "Goldeneye 007" remake/remaster treatment, and if that Nvidia leak has anything to say, it might be "Final Fantasy 9."

Nintendo finally reveals what they're working on throughout the year with their Directs: "Metroid Prime 4", "Pikmin 4," a new Mario project, the "Metroid Prime" remaster and maybe some Zelda Wii U ports.

Warner Bros. begins to sell off its studios after "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad" release, but holds onto NetherRealm for the lucrative franchise that is "Mortal Kombat," for "MK12" and the new movie sequel.

Fire Sauce Predictions

"Halo" spin-offs are coming, and they're not first-person shooters.

"Gears of War" gets that Marcus Fenix Collection like the Master Chief one, but it isn't the Coalition doing it. They're working on a "Mandalorian" game with cover shooting and Baby Yoda.

Still no "Bloodborne" PS5 patch, ever, not without an anime or Netflix show or some other reason, because that IP is dead to Sony. It didn't sell well enough to warrant any more action, and that sucks.

No Switch 2 coming this year, sorry, but I envision a bombshell report later this year about its specs.

Something old gets a serious reboot. What could it be... "Syphon Filter"? "Crimson Skies"? "SOCOM"? "F-Zero"? "Skies of Arcadia"? "Darkstalkers"? "Powerstone"? "Pepsi Man"? Could be anything. "Legacy of Kain"?

The PSVR 2 is a total collapse, DOA, and does not get any support past early 2024. It also does not get "Half-Life Alyx" or "Resident Evil 4" or anything cool, because once it flops, Sony gives up on it forever.

Diablo Sauce Predictions