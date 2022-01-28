Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

IT'S CALLED 'UNCHARTED' for a reason

Submitted by Grant Brunner via youtube.com

The Uncharted franchise is about many things, but secrets and treasure might be at the top of that list.

The Lede

With the recent release of "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection" on PS5, and its pending release on PC, we're definitely interested in getting the most out of this beloved franchise.

Comments

Additional submission from Grant Brunner: