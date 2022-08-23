This Clip Of Voice Actors Pretending To Be Trump And Walt Jr. From 'Breaking Bad' Has Us In Tears

YouTube creators Genie Boy and Knep combined their voice acting talent to create a scene in which former president Donald Trump and Walter Junior, Walter White's son from the show "Breaking Bad," are gaming together.

The full video is linked below, but this one clip — in which Trump uses Walt Jr.'s IP to find his address, and uses Google Earth to see the pizza on the roof of the Whites' home — has been making the rounds on Twitter and it's absolutely flawless. Please enjoy.

Via Genie Boy on YouTube