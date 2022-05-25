Popular
THE REAL MVP

This Little Leaguer Dancing to Big Pun's 'Still Not A Player' For His Walk-Up Song Is Priceless

2.1k reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This 5-year-old tee-baller had a walk-up song for the ages.
@espnatbat This kid’s walk-up song is money 💰 😭#teeball #baseball #dance (via @Monstie) ♬ original sound - Monstie

