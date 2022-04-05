NSFW
This Australian Morning Show Went Off The Rails As A Nude Model Suddenly Appeared During A Live Broadcast
1.8k reads | submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
Viewers of Seven Network's morning program "Sunrise" in Australia got more than they bargained for when a nude male model walked into the live shot — during a segment featuring weatherman James Tobin at a bachelorette party in a life drawing studio.
Key Details
- The morning show segment which aired after 6:30 am, Australian Eastern Standard Time, followed the male model's bare buttocks around the set, cutting back to the horrified hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch.
- Reporter Mark Beretta was seen trying to contain his laughter from the segment.
- According to the Daily Mail, Barr quickly moved onto the next segment about defense spending following the risqué display.
The Source
