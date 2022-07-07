BYE BORIS
Amid The UK's Political Turbulence, Somebody Blasted The Benny Hill Theme Outside Parliament
As British prime minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, Hugh Grant suggested the moment called for the Benny Hill theme song.
Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022
Steve Bray came through for the actor, blasting the music at the Palace of Westminster.
Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e— Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022
The scene did not go unnoticed on the UK news, as an anchor struggled to get through the broadcast with the highly comical music playing in the background.
Really enjoying the Benny Hill theme playing over this interview with Chris Philp, and his increasingly agonised look as it becomes clear it's not going to stop. pic.twitter.com/8LltyLkCTd— Nick Hilton (@nickfthilton) July 7, 2022