BYE BORIS

Amid The UK's Political Turbulence, Somebody Blasted The Benny Hill Theme Outside Parliament

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 1.5k reads
Amid The UK's Political Turbulence, Somebody Blasted The Benny Hill Theme Outside Parliament
In the chaos of Boris Johnson's downfall as British prime minister, Hugh Grant asked anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray to play Yakety Sax and boy, did he ever deliver.

As British prime minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, Hugh Grant suggested the moment called for the Benny Hill theme song.



Steve Bray came through for the actor, blasting the music at the Palace of Westminster.


The scene did not go unnoticed on the UK news, as an anchor struggled to get through the broadcast with the highly comical music playing in the background.


