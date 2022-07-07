Amid The UK's Political Turbulence, Somebody Blasted The Benny Hill Theme Outside Parliament

As British prime minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, Hugh Grant suggested the moment called for the Benny Hill theme song.

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Steve Bray came through for the actor, blasting the music at the Palace of Westminster.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The scene did not go unnoticed on the UK news, as an anchor struggled to get through the broadcast with the highly comical music playing in the background.