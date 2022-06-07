'Hi Gay!': Meg Stalter's Butter Shop Character Is Back With A New Message For Pride 2022

Last year, amid a plethora of flawless tweets poking fun at companies' abrupt pivots to (and then, come July, away from) queer-friendly advertising, merch and deals during Pride Month, comedian Meg Stalter took the cake with this bizarre character that left us helpless with laughter:

If you, too, have had "Hi Gay!" reverberating in your head since you first saw this video (i.e., anywhere from two seconds to a year ago), good news: the Butter Shop lady is back, and the Pride deals are better than ever. Enjoy.