PURE DELIGHTFUL TORTURE
This Choir Teacher Takes His Students On An Excruciating — But Clever — Journey To Announce The Spring Musical
In a three-part TikTok saga, choir teacher Mr. Finn (@itsmrfinn, from Indianola High School in Indianola, Iowa, takes his students through a nerve-wrackingly suspenseful, needlessly long journey to let them know what musical they'll be performing in spring 2023.
Here are all three parts — and buckle up: you're about to get as invested in this as the teens are.
Part I
@itsmrfinn Part 1: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck ♬ original sound - Mr. Finn
Part II
@itsmrfinn Part 2: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck ♬ original sound - Mr. Finn
Part III
@itsmrfinn Final Part: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck ♬ original sound - Mr. Finn