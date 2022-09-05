Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

PURE DELIGHTFUL TORTURE

This Choir Teacher Takes His Students On An Excruciating — But Clever — Journey To Announce The Spring Musical

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 851 reads
This Choir Teacher Takes His Students On An Excruciating — But Clever — Journey To Announce The Spring Musical
From human error to technical difficulties, a high school choir teacher employed every fake-out, misdirect and false reveal to delay telling his students what this year's musical will be.

In a three-part TikTok saga, choir teacher Mr. Finn (@itsmrfinn, from Indianola High School in Indianola, Iowa, takes his students through a nerve-wrackingly suspenseful, needlessly long journey to let them know what musical they'll be performing in spring 2023.

Here are all three parts — and buckle up: you're about to get as invested in this as the teens are.


Part I

@itsmrfinn Part 1: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck ♬ original sound - Mr. Finn

Part II

@itsmrfinn Part 2: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck ♬ original sound - Mr. Finn

Part III

@itsmrfinn Final Part: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck ♬ original sound - Mr. Finn

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.