SUBWAY BBQS DO SOUND PRETTY COOL
John Mulaney Roasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams To His Face Over Arresting A Woman For Selling Mangoes On The Subway
On Monday night, John Mulaney excoriated New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Robin Hood's annual benefit with a few riffs mocking his defense of arresting a woman for selling fruit without a license in a subway station by saying someone could bring a propane tank.
"Mayor Adams, what are you talking about? What are you picturing? What is a subway barbecue, and why do you hate them so much?" Mulaney quipped. "Were you dumped as a teen at a subway barbecue?"
