Turns Out Jack Nicholson Is Not Full Of Sh*t: 'Poopies Up On The Strip' Is A Real Place

You may have come across it in the wild, but it's far more likely that you saw it via the Twitter account "Poopies on the Strip" (@PoopiesCoffee): this clip from an interview with Jack Nicholson in which he describes hanging out with, presumably, other actors "at a coffeeshop called Poopies, up on the Strip."

We all hung out in a coffee shop called Poopies up on the strip pic.twitter.com/RSekl1X9oa — Poopies on the Strip (@PoopiesCoffee) April 22, 2022

There are two particularly notable things about the above video: one, that an entire Twitter account was created for the sole purpose of tweeting the video literally every hour since its inception sometime in March of this year.

Two: Jack Nicholson used to hang out at a place called "Poopies." — He used to hang out at a place called "Poopies"?? "Poopies"??? Is he misremembering the name, or just trolling his interviewer and also all of us?

Our fellow Poopies enthusiasts over at Input did some digging earlier this month to get to the bottom of Nicholson's claim that he and other Hollywood types "all hung out at a coffeeshop called Poopies up on the Strip."

As it turns out, Nicholson is not, in fact, having a memory lapse during this interview, nor is he misspeaking: there used to be a café called Pupi's on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Say it with us: Ohhhhhh, okay.

You can read more about the full context for this clip at Input, but one more time, just for good measure: Jack, what did you and your pals used to get up to back in the day?