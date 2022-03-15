OH THE HUMANITY
Watch This Child Experience Pure Horror Upon Finding A Pickle In His Burger
Submitted by James Crugnale
"I was trying to record a cute [video] at the exact moment that we both realized Mommy forgot to ask for no pickles on his hamburger," TikToker Camisha Moran explained.
@camishamoran He looks so betrayed. How dare I forget to ask for no pickle. 🥲 #funny #hilarious #mcdonalds #pickles #kids #son #funnykid #LinkBudsNeverOff #LinkBudsNeverOff #mom #sahm #momlife ♬ original sound - Camisha Moran
