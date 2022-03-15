Trending
OH THE HUMANITY

Watch This Child Experience Pure Horror Upon Finding A Pickle In His Burger

Submitted by James Crugnale

This mom captures the awful moment she realized she forgot to ask for no pickles on her son's hamburger.

"I was trying to record a cute [video] at the exact moment that we both realized Mommy forgot to ask for no pickles on his hamburger," TikToker Camisha Moran explained.

@camishamoran He looks so betrayed. How dare I forget to ask for no pickle. 🥲 #funny #hilarious #mcdonalds #pickles #kids #son #funnykid #LinkBudsNeverOff #LinkBudsNeverOff #mom #sahm #momlife ♬ original sound - Camisha Moran

