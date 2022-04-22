There Is No Way To Read These Stairs That Makes Any Amount Of Sense

On Wednesday, @LizerReal tweeted out an image of stairs labelled with phrases in the way stairs sometimes are, so you can read them as you walk up. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to realize the direction in which you should read them, but usually once you do, you can make some meaning out of the stairs' messages.

But not these stairs. These stairs defy meaning. They spit on meaning. They make a mockery of meaning. See for yourself:

thank us. at 3rd floor. hit yourself. you will. 3 months. from now. pic.twitter.com/qkc73Haa7O — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 20, 2022

The person who posted the image had some great questions off the bat, a few theories, and some words of advice.

has anyone figured out who the muscle man is? what's on the 3rd floor? WHAT HAPPENS IN 3 MONTHS? — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 20, 2022

all y'all thinking this is a gym advertisement but i think it's a threat and that beefy dude is being forced to punch himself and thank strangers on the 3rd floor — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 20, 2022

just to be safe, guys, DO NOT GO TO THE 3RD FLOOR — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 20, 2022

People who responded to the tweet had some helpful ideas and observations, and some, uh, less helpful ones.

Maybe it's out of order?

High Intensity Train yourself

At 3rd floor

You will

Thank us

3 months

From now — Russ Entrol (@RussEntrol) April 20, 2022

HIT stands for high intensity training though, not high intensity train. Still makes no sense, at least grammatically. — MrSteele 🐝 (@MrPunsOfSteele) April 21, 2022

The worst part is the faint letters behind say 'Rawr' — Classical Studies Memɘs for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) April 21, 2022

I appreciate them looking out for us. pic.twitter.com/N4J9ffvFLt — Kyle (@thekeelo_g) April 21, 2022

Ultimately, the real missed opportunity here, as @LizerReal points out, is that whoever created this unforgettable mess didn't leave a calling card.