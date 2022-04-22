Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

stairway to hell

There Is No Way To Read These Stairs That Makes Any Amount Of Sense

190 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

There Is No Way To Read These Stairs That Makes Any Amount Of Sense
From now — three months — you will hit yourself at 3rd floor. Thank us.

On Wednesday, @LizerReal tweeted out an image of stairs labelled with phrases in the way stairs sometimes are, so you can read them as you walk up. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to realize the direction in which you should read them, but usually once you do, you can make some meaning out of the stairs' messages.

But not these stairs. These stairs defy meaning. They spit on meaning. They make a mockery of meaning. See for yourself:



The person who posted the image had some great questions off the bat, a few theories, and some words of advice.



People who responded to the tweet had some helpful ideas and observations, and some, uh, less helpful ones.



Ultimately, the real missed opportunity here, as @LizerReal points out, is that whoever created this unforgettable mess didn't leave a calling card.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.