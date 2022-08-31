A Tractor-Trailer Carrying Alfredo Sauce Spilled It All Over A Tennessee Highway

In exciting traffic news, a tractor-trailer transporting jars of alfredo sauce spilled its contents all over Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee. The sauce reportedly covered all three northbound lanes.

You can smell it! Memphis police confirm a tractor-trailer carrying Alfredo sauce spilled on I-55 near Riverside Boulevard. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/VTPVQ8YjYC — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 30, 2022

Looks like a challenging tow for these truck operators 😳 pic.twitter.com/tOfVx3JHQg — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 30, 2022

A reporter with Nextar's WREG confirmed the contents of the truck and thus the substance on the road. There have been no injuries, other than to the morale of Italians everywhere — especially in light of a separate tomato spill on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California.

Two different trucks in different states scattered both tomatoes and Alfredo sauce across major US interstates.



Tough day for Italians everywhere… https://t.co/3hZ56tto2Z — Chris Ryan (@CRyanSports) August 31, 2022

Two different tomato and alfredo highway spill incidents on the same day...please keep your Italian friends in your thoughts and prayers 🙏🤌 pic.twitter.com/vIHoQ7n9zD — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) August 31, 2022

Needless to say, the internet loves this story.

When Alfredo sauce is spilled on a highway it’s technically referred to as an Accidenté https://t.co/884mqV20of — Joagie (@TweetinJoshBe) August 31, 2022

I'm picturing a tanker pulling up to Olive Garden and just pumping Alfredo sauce into the ground like it's premium unleaded https://t.co/QOdtYGFm9y — crossfader stan (@ARPdidTHAT) August 31, 2022

Sitting in the Alfredo sauce traffic like https://t.co/9uB1aHe7Xb pic.twitter.com/bItkbPMtxv — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) August 31, 2022

what if we kissed at the memphis highway alfredo slip and slide <3 https://t.co/mlpmxNpmcm — ❁ julia ❁ (@jumiaburk) August 31, 2022

The south gets 1 inch of alfredo sauce on the road and suddenly no one know how to drive. https://t.co/iM2zjoqaOu — ██████ ████ (@HarrisonKrank) August 31, 2022

“They call me Alfredo the way I’m in the street” —a Memphis rapper on a mic recording right now https://t.co/PsW38BOYwM — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) August 31, 2022

Is it from Alfredo's Pizza Cafe or Pizza by Alfredo? Cause there is a difference in both in quality of ingredients and overall taste. — EdwardP (@EPapp2000) August 31, 2022