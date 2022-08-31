Popular
A Tractor-Trailer Carrying Alfredo Sauce Spilled It All Over A Tennessee Highway

Molly Bradley
Apparently, it smells delicious.

In exciting traffic news, a tractor-trailer transporting jars of alfredo sauce spilled its contents all over Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee. The sauce reportedly covered all three northbound lanes.



A reporter with Nextar's WREG confirmed the contents of the truck and thus the substance on the road. There have been no injuries, other than to the morale of Italians everywhere — especially in light of a separate tomato spill on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California.


Needless to say, the internet loves this story.


