WHY NOT?

'Unusually Good Pizza Toppings' You Need To Try, According To Reddit

Adwait
Adwait · · 880 reads
Pineapples on pizza is passé. Try these toppings instead.

Redditor u/MRF1982 asked the community for "unusually good pizza toppings."

Despite the many attempts at shoehorning pineapple into the tread, here are a few left-field pizza topping combinations that people have thoroughly enjoyed.


Add Different Cheese To Your Frozen Pizza

Combos With Caramelized Onions

Walnut, Fig And Goat Cheese

Corn And Goat Cheese

Spicy Or Regular Honey

Listen To This Greek Guy Who Owned A PIzzeria (Allegedly)

Different Berries

Pickles, Mustard And Pulled Pork

Arugula

Eggplant

Sauerkraut

[Photo by Mathias Reding on Unsplash]

