great british take-off

British People Are Sharing Their Most Controversial Food Takes On Twitter

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 918 reads
I will not tolerate roast dinner slander.

As Digg's resident Brit, it's my responsibility to wade into UK food discourse whenever it arises. Last month, it was a man's decision to include peas in his English breakfast that sparked outrage online — and now, Twitter user Hamza Jahanzeb is asking for people's most controversial opinions on British cuisine.





Without further ado, here are some British food takes that basically amount to treason in the UK.



Roast Dinners Aren't Good



Yorkshire Puddings Are Bad



Aunt Bessies Roast Dinner GIFfrom Aunt Bessies GIFs



Tea Isn't Great



Tea Spits GIFfrom Tea GIFs



Baked Beans Should Not Exist



Beans On Toast H3beans On Toast GIFfrom Beans On Toast GIFs



Mince Pies Are Not Nice



Fry-Ups Are Overrated



via GIPHY



Image credit: Lisa Baker / Unsplash

