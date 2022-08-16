British People Are Sharing Their Most Controversial Food Takes On Twitter

As Digg's resident Brit, it's my responsibility to wade into UK food discourse whenever it arises. Last month, it was a man's decision to include peas in his English breakfast that sparked outrage online — and now, Twitter user Hamza Jahanzeb is asking for people's most controversial opinions on British cuisine.







What British food opinion would get you into this situation ? pic.twitter.com/3FxnldE5HF — Hamza Jahanzeb (@hamzajahanzeb) August 15, 2022







Without further ado, here are some British food takes that basically amount to treason in the UK.







Roast Dinners Aren't Good

Sunday roast is the blandest, most boring crap ever. — Alex MacDonald (@AlexJayMac) August 16, 2022

A roast is the most boring way to eat both meat and vegetables — Sophie Bane 💙 (@SophieBane) August 15, 2022

I’ll never understand the hype of roast dinners/Sunday roasts. The end result is absolutely not worth the effort involved — Ibrahim Mustapha (@IbrahimMustapha) August 16, 2022

Roast Dinners are a pretty standard tasting meal. Regardless of who cooks them. I will never understand the hype. Even people who say they love them only love them occasionally. https://t.co/VDr8bwQi4D — Richie Brave (@RichieBrave) August 15, 2022

hating roasts — Mireille Harper (mee-ray) (@mireillecharper) August 15, 2022

Roast dinners are really frigging boring — Lucy Wainwright (@Whoozley) August 15, 2022

Roast dinners are fuckin shit https://t.co/TX1zaTjIC2 — Gatekeeper of Masculinity (@TheSaucyFacker) August 16, 2022







Yorkshire Puddings Are Bad

Yorkshire puddings are just barely-fluffy starch, they have nothing in their texture, taste, or technique to make them special or worth the time — Julie Gourinchas is away (@literaryfey) August 15, 2022

Yorkshire puddings are deeply unpleasant. — Gavin’t You Heard (@gavzilla) August 15, 2022

Yorkshire puddings don't have any business being on a Christmas Dinner. — David 🏳️‍🌈 - #BlackLivesMatter 🇺🇦 (@DhAh_Fax) August 15, 2022

free yourselves from Yorkshire pudding supremacy I swear https://t.co/5c79dt2aVI — Julie Gourinchas is away (@literaryfey) August 15, 2022

Yorkshire puddings have no purpose https://t.co/9ltOHbO048 — فهيمة (@ajnabiyyah) August 16, 2022

Yorkshire puddings are not as good as everyone makes out https://t.co/Qff9Phf5vR — CUFF IT (@Mikechrs961) August 16, 2022













Tea Isn't Great

Tea is all kinds of wrong — Katy Wheatley (@thevoiceofboo) August 15, 2022

Tea is overrated. — Krispy Karim- كريسبي كريم (@_krispy_karim_) August 15, 2022

Breakfast tea is disgusting https://t.co/x5YWTieSz8 — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) August 15, 2022













Baked Beans Should Not Exist

Baked Beans are disgusting and contaminate any food they come into contact with. — Millie Seaward (@millieseaward) August 15, 2022

Baked beans are disgusting and people that eat them are unhinged. https://t.co/ScEDgZFb0b — Jamie 🧝🌊🍃 (@justbalmy) August 16, 2022

Baked beans fuckin suck https://t.co/ohoYebMNQv — Actin the GOAT (@tonydpoison) August 15, 2022













Mince Pies Are Not Nice

mince pies should not exist — Shama Nasinde (@thestoryofshama) August 15, 2022

Mince pies are truly an abomination! How you called mince pie and you filled with fruit not meat ?! https://t.co/IO71DFaPGn — The Beige Bandit⚜️ (@RemiLabz) August 15, 2022







Fry-Ups Are Overrated

A full English is not worth the effort or washing up. A sausage sandwich is a better option. — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) August 16, 2022

English breakfasts are mid, beans on toast alone is far superior — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) August 15, 2022

like a third of the foods in a full english breakfast r so unnecessary https://t.co/IKWOYabEXr — 3 🧸 (@wat3rlili) August 15, 2022







via GIPHY







Image credit: Lisa Baker / Unsplash