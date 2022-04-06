'IF IT'S IN A BOX, IT BELONGS THERE. DON'T TAKE IT OUT'
Five Eating Habits Tom Brady Swears By
The Lede
Tom Brady will turn 45 years old in 2022 and will play his 23rd professional football season. He attributes his athletic longevity to a list of habits he follows. Here's how to eat like Tom Brady.
Key Details
- Drink lots of water — in fact, he says, make sure you get half your weight (in ounces) at least every day.
- Let vegetables dominate your diet (80 percent) and supplement it with some lean meat or fish.
- Get a good dose of essential fatty acids (omega-3) via fish, nuts, chia seeds and more.
- Try your best to cut out refined carbs and sugar, which means reducing eating processed foods.
- Split your protein intake (into shakes, yogurt, butters) and make sure you get doses at regular intervals throughout the day.
