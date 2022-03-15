THEY PACK A PUNCH
Three Affordable And Simple Sources Of Protein, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
Protein is a key ingredient in any diet. Science journalist and author Max Lugavere told CNBC that protein "helps cognitive function throughout the day" and helps keep you full over a long period of time. Here are three affordable sources that you can pick up at the nearest grocery store for a quick protein fix.
Key Details
- Greek yogurt. Dairy protein is high quality and a 32-ounce container will cost around $4, based on Walmart prices.
- Beans, lentils and peas. They're easy to stock up and they have plant fiber (which keeps you full for longer) and protein. A 16-ounce bag costs around $2, according to Target prices.
- Nuts and seeds. From pumpkin and sunflower seeds to Brazil nuts and almonds, they're packed with carbs, fiber, protein and healthy fat. A 9.75 ounce can costs around $6, according to Walmart prices.
