CAUSING A STIR
This Demonstration Of How Bartenders Use Bar Spoons Might Change The Way You Serve Drinks
Submitted by James Crugnale
@likeablecocktails Party Tricks are the Best Tricks #drinktok #cocktailtiktok #mixologytiktok #bartendersoftiktok #bartender #barspoon ♬ It's My House - Diana Ross
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Random Guy From Off The Street Attempted To Compete With The US Olympic Curling Team. Here's How That Went
How well a curling newbie match up with the US Olympic Curling Team in a doubles curling match?
Comments