What To Replace Coffee With For 'Energy And Focus' According To A Dietitian
The FDA recommends ingesting a maximum of around 400 milligrams (four or five cups) of coffee per day for adults. However, caffeine tolerance is highly individual. Manaker took a break from caffeine to see if it would help with her headaches and brain fog. Here are some effective substitutes she found.
- Turmeric lattes and water: the latter works well as a hot beverage for the morning, and turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. You might not need a reminder for water, but you should aim for eight glasses per day.
- Kiwi and lean beef: The kiwi is rich in serotonin, and lean beef is a great source of iron.
- Pasta: A solid source of energizing complex carbs and B vitamins.
