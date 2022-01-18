Trending
BEAN THERE DONE THAT

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

What To Replace Coffee With For 'Energy And Focus' According To A Dietitian
Award-winning dietitian Lauren Manaker explains how you can swap out coffee but still stay focused and energetic with other substitutes.

The Lede

The FDA recommends ingesting a maximum of around 400 milligrams (four or five cups) of coffee per day for adults. However, caffeine tolerance is highly individual. Manaker took a break from caffeine to see if it would help with her headaches and brain fog. Here are some effective substitutes she found.

Key Details

  • Turmeric lattes and water: the latter works well as a hot beverage for the morning, and turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. You might not need a reminder for water, but you should aim for eight glasses per day.
  • Kiwi and lean beef: The kiwi is rich in serotonin, and lean beef is a great source of iron.
  • Pasta: A solid source of energizing complex carbs and B vitamins.

