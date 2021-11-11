Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

CRACKING OPEN A COLD ONE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via topagency.com

The Most Popular Cheap Beer Brands In Every State, Visualized
Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.

The Lede

Research agency TOP Data conducted a survey about drinking habits in the contiguous United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did they find out which inexpensive beer brand each state favors, but they learned that sales of alcohol during the pandemic have increased by 8.92%.

Key Details

  • Budweiser is the most popular cheap beer across the United States by far, ranking first in 23 states.
  • Bud Light comes in a distant second as the favored cheap beer in six states.
  • Though most states favored larger, longstanding beer brands, microbrands like Lone Star, Dogfish Head, Spotted Cow and Dever Beer pulled through to first in a few states.

Additional Thoughts

The top beers in each state, mapped:

The top five beers in each state:


