The Most Popular Cheap Beer Brands In Every State, Visualized
Submitted by Molly Bradley via topagency.com
Research agency TOP Data conducted a survey about drinking habits in the contiguous United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did they find out which inexpensive beer brand each state favors, but they learned that sales of alcohol during the pandemic have increased by 8.92%.
- Budweiser is the most popular cheap beer across the United States by far, ranking first in 23 states.
- Bud Light comes in a distant second as the favored cheap beer in six states.
- Though most states favored larger, longstanding beer brands, microbrands like Lone Star, Dogfish Head, Spotted Cow and Dever Beer pulled through to first in a few states.
The top beers in each state, mapped:
The top five beers in each state:
