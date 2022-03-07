Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

LEVEL UP

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Five Superfoods You Should Be Eating To Strengthen Your Immunity, According To A Doctor
Dr. Heather Moday, an immunologist, reveals the superfoods you should eat that can help bolster your immune system.

The Lede

Dr. Heather Moday is an immunologist and functional medicine doctor who recommends that you eat nutrient-dense foods that are rich with vitamins and minerals, because they can help strengthen your immune system. Here's what you should add to your plate.

Key Details

  • Mushrooms help with cellular immunity and combat bacterial infections. Varieties like maitake shiitake and reishi are highly beneficial.
  • Ginger can help prevent cardiovascular disease.
  • Broccoli sprouts are a good source of sulforaphane, which increases the antioxidant compound production in our cells.
  • Garlic: studies show it kills tumor cells and helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure.
  • Turmeric contains curcumin, which among other things helps with joint swelling and rheumatoid arthritis.

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: