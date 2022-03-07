LEVEL UP
Five Superfoods You Should Be Eating To Strengthen Your Immunity, According To A Doctor
The Lede
Dr. Heather Moday is an immunologist and functional medicine doctor who recommends that you eat nutrient-dense foods that are rich with vitamins and minerals, because they can help strengthen your immune system. Here's what you should add to your plate.
Key Details
- Mushrooms help with cellular immunity and combat bacterial infections. Varieties like maitake shiitake and reishi are highly beneficial.
- Ginger can help prevent cardiovascular disease.
- Broccoli sprouts are a good source of sulforaphane, which increases the antioxidant compound production in our cells.
- Garlic: studies show it kills tumor cells and helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure.
- Turmeric contains curcumin, which among other things helps with joint swelling and rheumatoid arthritis.
