The Most Popular Cocktails In Each US State, Visualized
The people of America enjoy a vast array of mixed alcoholic drinks — but there's one clear winner overall.

Cocktails have always been popular, but after two years of lockdown it seems Americans have grown to appreciate them even more. According to TOP Agency, happy hour visits are up 54 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

As part of its "Happy Hour Report", the agency also analyzed consumer data to find out which drinks are the most popular across the US. The margarita was revealed to be the favorite cocktail overall, with 22 states claiming it as their most-loved, but across the US it's a mixed bag.


most popular cocktails us


The Most Popular Cocktails By State:

us states favourite cocktails



Visualisations: TOP Agency

Image credit: MS Meeuwesen / Unsplash

