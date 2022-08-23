The Most Popular Cocktails In Each US State, Visualized

Cocktails have always been popular, but after two years of lockdown it seems Americans have grown to appreciate them even more. According to TOP Agency, happy hour visits are up 54 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

As part of its "Happy Hour Report", the agency also analyzed consumer data to find out which drinks are the most popular across the US. The margarita was revealed to be the favorite cocktail overall, with 22 states claiming it as their most-loved, but across the US it's a mixed bag.

The Most Popular Cocktails By State:

Visualisations: TOP Agency

Image credit: MS Meeuwesen / Unsplash