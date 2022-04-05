MORE LIKE UNLUCKY CHARMS, AM I RIGHT?
People Are Getting Sick After Eating Lucky Charms
630 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via eatthis.com
The Lede
At least 139 people across the US have reported instances of vomiting and diarrhea after eating Lucky Charms to iwaspoisoned.com, a website that tracks food-related illnesses.
Key Details
- Nearly 140 consumers have reported symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to the food safety-focused site.
- One person wrote that they experienced "diarrhea, nausea, the chills and stomach cramps" an hour after eating a bowl of Lucky Charms.
- A spokesperson for General Mills, the company behind the cereal, said it had "conducted a thorough internal investigation" and did not believe the product was responsible for the health complaints.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments