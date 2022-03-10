LE SECRET
How To Make LeBron James's Favorite High-Protein And Gluten-Free Granola, According To His Chef
LeBron James is almost 40 years old but still delivers outstanding performances on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the years he has changed his diets, including incorporating a daily glass of wine and experimenting with different meats. However, his current go-to snack is a high-protein granola. Here's how to make it according to his chef Dena Marino.
- It's an oat-free recipe that contains spices, proteins (4g), carbs (10g), fat (16g) and 200 calories per half-cup serving.
- Ingredients include: chopped cashews (one cup), pecans (one cup), sliced almonds (0.5 cup), coconut flakes (0.5 cup), ground flaxseeds (0.25 cup), cinnamon (one tsp), turmeric (0.5 tsp), smoked paprika (0.5 tsp), curry powder (one tbsp), salt (0.25 tsp), maple syrup (two tbsp), honey (one tbsp) and one egg white.
- Set oven to 350 degrees, bake for 15-20 mins or until golden brown.
