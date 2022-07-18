EGGSCUSE ME?
Is It Safe To Put Eggshells Back In The Egg Carton?
The Lede
More people than you might imagine are cracking eggs — to fry them up, to make a cake, whatever — and putting the shells back in the egg carton, and placing that egg carton back in the fridge. Does this introduce a real health risk? The short answer is yes — even if that risk doesn't develop into illness.
Key Details
- Mitzi Baum, CEO of the public health organization Stop Foodborne Illness, says that leaving eggshells in the carton with fresh eggs is not safe. "Eggshells can have salmonella inside, both in the egg itself and on the outer shell," she says, which can contaminate the fresh eggs.
- That said, Baum said she hasn't heard of anyone getting sick this way.
- Regardless, the best and safest practice is to immediately throw your cracked eggshells in the trash.