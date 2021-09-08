A TASTE OF HONEY
Why You Should Be Sweetening Things With Honey Instead Of Sugar, According To A Dietitian
Submitted by Jared Russo via cnbc.com
The Lede
Food is better when it's sweeter, but we all know what happens if you eat too many sweets. So is cracking the code on eating healthy and delicious food simply replacing sugar for honey? Both are carbohydrates, but honey has some added benefits that dietitian and nutritionist Lauren Armstrong details in her CNBC op-ed.
Key Details
- A 2021 report showed that using honey improved the conditions of upper respiratory infection symptoms like cough frequency and severity.
- Honey raises blood sugar levels slower than sugar because it has a lower GI value. And because it's sweeter, you might end up using less of it.
- A 2018 study showed that honey contains small amounts useful nutrients like potassium, calcium, zinc, vitamins B6, B5, B3, B2, B1 and C.
