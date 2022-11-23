Husband Justifies Bringing Home 44lbs Of Cheese Because He Got It At A Very Cheap Price

TikToker Nikki P's husband came home one day with what looks like a 44-pound block of cheese. At first she was surprised and asked her husband what on earth made him buy it.

"I was trying to FaceTime you," he says, "and you wouldn't answer the phone — so I made an executive decision.

The husband said he purchased that block for less than $11, which by all accounts seems like a big blunder. Costco prices its cheese at around $13.20 per pound.

So what do you do with that much cheese?

Via TikTok.