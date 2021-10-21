How To Keep Your Cholesterol In Check, According To Dietitians

Make oatmeal the first meal of your day

A fiber in oatmeal called beta-glucan helps lower LDL cholesterol and will make you feel full and satisfied. "As a bonus, oatmeals are also available in different forms, like instant oats and oat groats," says dietitian Kristen Fleming, MS, RD, CNSC.

Eat more unsaturated fats

Not only do they provide energy, they also help decrease cholesterol levels in your body. Fish that are rich in Omega-3 acids (like salmon, mackerel and tuna), nuts (like almonds, Brazil nuts and walnuts) or veggie oils (like sunflower, olive or corn) should be your go-to sources, says Fleming.

Pick vegetarian protein sources

Try cutting back on meat and subbing in alternatives for protein. "A vegetarian lifestyle not only helps you shed off excess pounds, but it also helps lower your LDL cholesterol as well," Felming says, adding that it's also better for your heart health.

Eat more fiber

In addition to being filling, fiber works to lower cholesterol levels. "The fibers in whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables are known for helping to reduce cholesterol and should be a part of your varied diet," says dietitian Eleana Kaidanian, RD, CDN, CPT-WFS.

Try intermittent fasting

This method could help keep your LDL and HDL cholesterol numbers low. Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD, says the 16-8 method — in which you eat over a period of eight hours and fast for 16 — is a good introduction to the process. "Preliminary research shows that intermittent fasting may be a strategy to lower total cholesterol and bad LDL (bad) cholesterol and raise good HDL cholesterol," says Jackson Blatner.