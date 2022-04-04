LIFE REALLY IS SIMPLE
This Simple Tip Will Help Reduce The Rot In Your Fridge
1.6k reads | submitted by Adwait
Miller keeps a tray of items that she needs to use next. "I put food in it. Not necessarily leftovers, but food that I need to eat before it goes bad," she says.
H/T: HuffPost
This is a great idea. I always leave produce in those crisper drawers which aren't always in view.