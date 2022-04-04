Trending
LIFE REALLY IS SIMPLE

This Simple Tip Will Help Reduce The Rot In Your Fridge

1.6k reads | submitted by Adwait

Registered dietitian and Instragrammer Alyssa Miller really came through with the basics.

Miller keeps a tray of items that she needs to use next. "I put food in it. Not necessarily leftovers, but food that I need to eat before it goes bad," she says.



H/T: HuffPost

Comments

  1. Annie Johnson digg 7 minutes ago

    This is a great idea. I always leave produce in those crisper drawers which aren't always in view.

