MEAT ME IN THE MIDDLE
How To Pick A Good Cut Of Steak
The Lede
Veteran butchers like Brad Feickert recommend buying from local sources. "The cows have to be moved around, exercised, fed well. When you buy at the grocery store," he says, "it's a gamble, because a lot of chains don't make it clear where their meat comes from. If you're invested in what you put in your body, you want to know where your meat is sourced." Here are some things you should keep in mind the next time you're out to purchase a cut of meat.
Key Details
- Feickert says you should know where the steak was sourced and pick one with the amount of marbling that you like. "The consistency and quality of the fat throughout the fibers of the meat is going to determine how good your steak is."
- Feickert and Bryan Hickman, a fifth-generation butcher, recommend making your own ground beef by freeze your food processor blade and small cuts of meat for two hours, then pulse. This lets you control quantities of fat and is much better quality that grocery store options.