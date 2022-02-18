FAKE FOOD
Hollywood Prop Company Gives Tour Of The ‘Corner Store’ That Sells Edible Props To Movie Productions
Submitted by Annie Johnson via intheknow.com
The Lede
The ISS Props company runs a "corner store" in Hollywood where it sells food, drinks and more to be used as props for movies and TV.
Key Details
- Using name-brand food and beverages on screen can be costly, so many productions turn to faux options.
- ISS Props produces fake brands with custom graphics, so Hollywood can use the items freely. The corner store sells everything from cereal and soda to wine and greeting cards.
- "Stranger Things" fans will recognize American Colonial Beer, the faux brand seen in season one of the hit Netflix show.
Additional submission from Annie Johnson:
