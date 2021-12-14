Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via eatthis.com

Here Are The Five Grocery Store Items That Are Disappearing The Fastest
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead.

Supply chain issues, exacerbated by the pandemic and other factors, have made it harder to find some of America's favorite foods. According to Eat This Not That's Amanda McDonald, here are the hardest things to find on grocery shelves these days.

  1. Wine and spirits: A glass bottle shortage has made it harder to get people's favorite brands of booze.
  2. Chicken tenders: Due to the highly processed nature of packaging and selling chicken fingers, the kid-favorite has been in short supply in stores across the country. McDonald reports that KFC has even stopped advertising them.
  3. Maple syrup: Unseasonably warm temperatures in Quebec have put a serious damper on its maple syrup yield, with nearly a quarter less maple syrup available compared to last year.
  4. Fresh produce: With ports slammed and shipping containers delayed, the North American Produce Industry has called upon Washington for help.
  5. Cream cheese: Philadelphia Cream Cheese has been running low on supply, throwing New York City's delis into chaos.

