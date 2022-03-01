DON'T GET TOO STUCK UP ON THE BRAND
Generic Grocery Items You Should Consider Purchasing To Save Money
The Lede
According to the Consumer Price Index, food prices increased by 0.9 percent in January and are up by 7.4 percent from January 2021. Generic grocery brands were born to tackle inflation in the '70s and are a good way to save money when shopping. "You can save anywhere from 10 percent to 30 percent on price if you’re buying generic," Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert, told CNBC.
Key Details
- When choosing products, check out ingredient lists and research the manufacturers: oftentimes the same manufacturer makes both the store and name brand product. "People shouldn't need to pay more for prettier packaging if they don't want to," Isabel Brown of Public Interest Research Group told CNBC.
- Generic brand items you should consider buying include frozen produce, baking supplies, spices, pet food and over-the-counter medicine.
