Gas Stoves Are Bad For Your Health, So Here's What To Do About Them
A study broken down by both Lifehacker and Vox show gas stove tops are one of the pollutants that can contribute to asthma flare-ups. They're a major source of indoor nitrogen dioxide, so if you're concerned about how that affects your health then here are some things to consider.
- Eight percent of Americans have asthma, and a third of US households cook with gas stoves.
- A good way to replace a gas stove is with an electric oven or induction oven.
- For gas stoves, focus on improving your ventilation and make sure your range hood vents everything outdoors. It should capture most of the pollutants on the back burners and crank the fan to high.
- Additionally, open a window or install an exhaust fan into an exterior wall to ventilate your kitchen.
