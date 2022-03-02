BREATHE IN, bREATHE OUT
Three Food Items That Will Help Reduce Anxiety, According To An Expert
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
When our body experiences stress it causes anxiety. This could include physical symptoms like aches, pains and loss of sleep, which make daily activities more cumbersome than usual. Culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore says along with exercise and good sleep, here's what you should and shouldn't eat to help with your anxiety.
Key Details
- Moore suggests eating fish because of its high levels of tryptophan (an acid used by the body to make serotonin). Other foods with tryptophan include chicken, turkey, eggs, tofu and cheese.
- Get your carbs in with bananas, which also have glucose that converts into energy. Other healthy carb options are brown rice and quinoa. Try green tea for its relaxing amino acid theanine.
- Experts suggest removing foods that increase blood sugar, like sodas, sweet coffee drinks and sports beverages.
