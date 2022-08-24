Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

don't throw those tins

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 394 reads ·
Lots Of Foods Are Safe To Eat Past Their Expiration Dates. Here Are Some Of Them
But obviously don't eat anything that looks off.

The Lede

While there are some foods that definitely shouldn't be eaten once they've gone old (like fresh meat or dairy), expiration dates are largely meaningless. There are lots of foods that are good to eat way past their expiration date, so don't be so quick to chuck them away.

Key Details

  • Canned foods are pretty much always safe to eat — but store them at a temperature under 75°F degrees, and don't eat anything from a can that has a bulge.
  • It's fine to eat stale bread, cereal and chips, as long as they're not mouldy.
  • Peanut butter is perfectly edible after its expiry date. Opened peanut butter may be of a lower quality, but it's still safe.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.