don't throw those tins
Lots Of Foods Are Safe To Eat Past Their Expiration Dates. Here Are Some Of Them
The Lede
While there are some foods that definitely shouldn't be eaten once they've gone old (like fresh meat or dairy), expiration dates are largely meaningless. There are lots of foods that are good to eat way past their expiration date, so don't be so quick to chuck them away.
Key Details
- Canned foods are pretty much always safe to eat — but store them at a temperature under 75°F degrees, and don't eat anything from a can that has a bulge.
- It's fine to eat stale bread, cereal and chips, as long as they're not mouldy.
- Peanut butter is perfectly edible after its expiry date. Opened peanut butter may be of a lower quality, but it's still safe.