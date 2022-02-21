I WILL ALWAYS JAVA YOU
Five Ways Coffee Can Improve Your Health
Submitted by Molly Bradley via mentalfloss.com
The Lede
To a point, coffee and caffeine come with health benefits — drink too much, though, and though you may reap those benefits, you may also get downsides like nervousness or jitteriness. But for adults who aren't pregnant, plain black coffee is a great addition to your diet. Here's what it can do.
Key Details
- Coffee contains antioxidants, which are thought to protect cells from damage and aging. Antioxidants may also ease depression.
- Coffee may also lower your risk of serious disease by slowing cell growth, and it might also stave off cognitive decline. Drinking three cups of coffee daily has also been linked to a 21 percent reduction in risk of heart disease.
- To avoid downsides like raised cholesterol from the oils in coffee, be sure to prepare it via a method that filters it.
