Five High-Protein Breakfasts That'll Power You Through The Morning, According To A Dietitian

Protein-rich breakfast ideas:

Egg Omelet

Eggs are versatile, easily accessible and are rich in Vitamin D and choline. "One egg contains seven grams of protein, so if you make an omelet with two eggs and lots of veggies, you'll have 14 grams of protein paired with fiber, vitamins and minerals — a great way to start your day," says Shapiro.

Greek Yogurt With Chia Seeds and Raspberries

This is a good option for those who prefer something sweet over savory. Plus, it's easy to put together. "Greek yogurt provides 14 grams of protein per serving, which will help to keep you satisfied. Pair it with chia seeds (healthy fat and five grams of plant-based protein) and the fiber from antioxidant-rich raspberries," says Shapiro.

Peanut Butter and Banana Sprouted Toast

This one stays true to the classic, but ups the protein. Fresh fruit adds that extra fiber and sweetness without anything artificial, and the peanut butter provides lean fat. If you use healthier toast, it instantly becomes a super breakfast option. "Sprouted toast provides five grams of protein from the grains and seeds," says Shapiro.

Protein Smoothie

A smoothie with a balanced blend of ingredients and minimal sugar can easily see you through to lunchtime. Try to use a protein powder with 15 to 21 grams of protein per serving and make sure you add veggies, like leafy greens, and fats like chia seeds, avocado or nut butter.

Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are a great source of fiber, healthy fat, magnesium and protein. Shapiro recommends three tablespoons of chia seeds whisked with half a cup of almond milk, one scoop of collagen peptides (if you can get them — they'll provide extra protein), half a teaspoon of maple syrup and a pinch of sea salt. Stir it and keep it in the fridge for two hours, then enjoy.