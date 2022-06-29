Food for thought
These Foods Are Edible, But Don't Eat Them
The Lede
Though something being edible generally means it's OK to consume, there are a few things out there that are technically considered food, but that you're probably best off avoiding. LifeHacker has outlined some of the edible items you really shouldn't eat — check out some of the most surprising culprits below.
Key Details
- Cocktail garnishes usually consist of food items, but that doesn't mean they're always good for you. There's a good chance they were prepared hours earlier, giving them plenty of time to become home to all kinds of germs.
- Bar nuts are best avoided for similar reasons. They're likely to have been touched by many hands, of varying cleanliness.
- While dishes like steak tartare or beef carpaccio are available in restaurants, it's not a good idea to chow down on raw meat, which can carry E. Coli and salmonella.