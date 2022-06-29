Popular
Darcy Jimenez
These Foods Are Edible, But Don't Eat Them
Just because you can eat something, that doesn't mean you should.

Though something being edible generally means it's OK to consume, there are a few things out there that are technically considered food, but that you're probably best off avoiding. LifeHacker has outlined some of the edible items you really shouldn't eat — check out some of the most surprising culprits below.

  • Cocktail garnishes usually consist of food items, but that doesn't mean they're always good for you. There's a good chance they were prepared hours earlier, giving them plenty of time to become home to all kinds of germs.
  • Bar nuts are best avoided for similar reasons. They're likely to have been touched by many hands, of varying cleanliness.
  • While dishes like steak tartare or beef carpaccio are available in restaurants, it's not a good idea to chow down on raw meat, which can carry E. Coli and salmonella.

